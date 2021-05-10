Gamida Cell (GMDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Gamida Cell to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.34). On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
