Gamida Cell (GMDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Gamida Cell to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.34). On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.