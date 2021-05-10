Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. 1,299,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTES. Barclays boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.