GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Financial Analysis

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GBT Technologies and Huron Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and Huron Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.29 -$186.51 million N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $965.47 million 1.32 $41.74 million $2.74 20.54

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16% Huron Consulting Group -0.37% 10.12% 4.94%

Volatility & Risk

GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats GBT Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Business Advisory segment offers cloud-based technology, analytics, restructuring, and capital advisory solutions to life science, financial, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as to public sectors. Its Education segment provides research enterprise and student lifecycle; digital, technology and analytic solutions; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, academic medical centers, research institutes, and other not-for-profit organizations. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

