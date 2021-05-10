GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$56.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of GDI stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$28.00 and a 52-week high of C$59.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.90.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$382.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.