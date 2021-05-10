Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $636,405.51 and approximately $17,824.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00064230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00105014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00764761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.64 or 0.08676486 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.