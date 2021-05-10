Genaro Network (GNX) Price Hits $0.0526 on Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $14.36 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.75 or 0.00808776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.30 or 0.09126031 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

