Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 6626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,521,457 shares of company stock valued at $47,990,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $695.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

