Gene Source Code Chain Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 34.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00082962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00106152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.77 or 0.00783839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.32 or 0.08991633 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

