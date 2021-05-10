General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $149,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

GD opened at $194.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $128.80 and a 1-year high of $195.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

