Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Gap Down to $32.36

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.36, but opened at $31.13. Generation Bio shares last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 3,839 shares changing hands.

GBIO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,561,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $423,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,556.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,669,367 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $59,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after buying an additional 665,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

