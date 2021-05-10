Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.20

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 3130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

