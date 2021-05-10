GHOSTPRISM Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $61.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00086652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00065857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00106796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00802488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.10 or 0.09053135 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,200,308 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.