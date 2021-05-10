Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$51.50 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

GIL opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.93. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$16.91 and a 1 year high of C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

