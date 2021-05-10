Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$51.50 at TD Securities

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

GIL opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.93. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$16.91 and a 1 year high of C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit