Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

