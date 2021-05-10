Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.54

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 289,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

