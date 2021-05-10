Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

