Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $5.22 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.7% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

NYSE CVX opened at $111.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

