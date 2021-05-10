Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 197 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

