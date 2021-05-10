Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 2,210 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $483,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

