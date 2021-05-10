Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through snacks segments offering Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer praline bites, Italian filled croissants, and other gourmet snacks.

