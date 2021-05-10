Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%.

GLP opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $844.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

GLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

