Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 38,698 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO opened at $90.51 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.