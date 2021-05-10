Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 110,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99.

