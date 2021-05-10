Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $276,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

