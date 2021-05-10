Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $642,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

