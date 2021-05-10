Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 16,229 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $34.37 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

