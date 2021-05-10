Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Takes $19.25 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,245,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,818,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.