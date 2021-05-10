goeasy (GSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

goeasy (TSE:GSY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.20 per share for the quarter.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$151.15 on Monday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$43.07 and a 52 week high of C$157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$137.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$162.00.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

