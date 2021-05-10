Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.