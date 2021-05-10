Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.88 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00004688 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00082843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.00777144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00052470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.55 or 0.08747872 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

