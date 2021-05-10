Graham (NYSE:GHC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $662.93 and last traded at $658.58, with a volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $651.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $614.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit