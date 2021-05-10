Graham (NYSE:GHC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $662.93 and last traded at $658.58, with a volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $651.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $614.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

