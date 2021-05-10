Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$89.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$81.49 and last traded at C$81.40, with a volume of 10459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$81.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

