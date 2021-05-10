Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barrington Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Gray Television by 89.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 14.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

