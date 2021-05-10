Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.50 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.95.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market cap of C$33.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.24. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.44.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

