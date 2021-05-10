Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 1033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

