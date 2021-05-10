Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

