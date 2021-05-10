Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.