Greenleaf Trust Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $189.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $189.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

