Greenleaf Trust Has $909,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.