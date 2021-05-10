Greenleaf Trust Has $957,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,955.0% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $105.95 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.