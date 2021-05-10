Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,891 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.