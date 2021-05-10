Greenleaf Trust Purchases 2,405 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $59.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.