GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for GreenSky in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GreenSky’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

GreenSky stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.