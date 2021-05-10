GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for GreenSky in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GreenSky’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

GreenSky stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit