Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRTS. Robert W. Baird lowered Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

