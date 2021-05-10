Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $260,000 in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,639. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $79.11 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

