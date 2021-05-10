Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $366,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 58,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 45,156 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amgen by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6,492.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $254.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average of $236.39. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $719,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

