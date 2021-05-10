Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $333.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $334.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.