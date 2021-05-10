Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $688,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $138.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.