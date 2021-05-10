Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.59 million, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

