Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invitae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 138,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.